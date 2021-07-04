4 injured in 4 Milwaukee shootings: police

Police are investigating four separate shootings that left four people injured Saturday, July 3 into Sunday, July 4.

The first shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Saturday near 22nd and Mineral on the city's south side. The victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a gunshot injury to his right shin. Milwaukee Police arrested one person of interest regarding the shooting.

The second shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in a gas station parking lot near 27th and Captiol. The victim, a 31-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained a gunshot wound to his right thigh. No arrests have been made and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The third shooting happened sometime before 2 a.m. Sunday near Milwaukee and State. Police say the victim, a 40-year-old woman, presented herself at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm. Police were notified of the incident shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday. The shooting was the result of an argument after a vehicle crash. No suspects are in custody.

The fourth shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near 96th and Oklahoma. The victim, a 27-year-old female, sustained a gunshot wound to her left arm and is being treated at a local hospital. No suspects are in custody. Circumstances are under investigation.

If you have any additional information, you're asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.