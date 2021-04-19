4, including teen, hurt in 3 shootings in under 3 hours in Milwaukee

Investigators with the Milwaukee Police Department responded to three shootings in three hours Monday afternoon and evening, April 19. Four people were hurt, including a 15-year-old boy.

The boy was shot near 2nd Street and Wright Street around 4:30 p.m. Police said he suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Just over an hour later, police were called to 24th Street and Clarke Street for a double shooting. Two men from Milwaukee, ages 25 and 22, suffered serious injuries.

Finally, just after 7 p.m., police were on scene near 36th Street and Villard Avenue, where a 30-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital and police are seeking the shooter(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD.