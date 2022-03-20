Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, crash near 77th and Lisbon, 7 arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

4 hurt in Milwaukee crash near 77th and Lisbon

A crash near 77th and Lisbon left four people injured Sunday night.

MILWAUKEE - A crash near 77th and Lisbon left four people injured Sunday night, March 20, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Milwaukee fire officials said they were called out around 6:30 p.m. and had to extricate one person from the vehicle. MFD said Milwaukee and Wauwatosa first responders took four patients to the hospital with injuries from the crash.

Milwaukee police said the crash happened after gunfire was exchanged between people in two vehicles. Those two vehicles then collided with each other.

Police said an 18-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital.

Seven people were arrested, according to MPD: An 18-year-old woman and six males ranging in age from 15 to 20.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee public safety town halls, concerns addressed in person
article

Milwaukee public safety town halls, concerns addressed in person

Public safety was the primary focus of town hall events in Milwaukee's 14th Aldermanic District over the weekend.

Badgers Fiserv Forum NCAA Tournament games home-court environment
article

Badgers Fiserv Forum NCAA Tournament games home-court environment

The Wisconsin Badgers faced Iowa State at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. It was technically a neutral-site game, but Fiserv Forum was full of Badgers fans hoping to see the team clinch its ticket to the Sweet Sixteen.