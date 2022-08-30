4 hurt in Beaver Dam crash, including 2 children

Four people were hurt in a crash involving two vehicles in Beaver Dam in Dodge County Tuesday, Aug. 30.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. near County Highway A and Ollinger Road.

Sheriff's officials said a man, 52, was headed north on County Highway A in a Volkswagen and stopped to wait for southbound traffic to go by because he was going to turn left onto Ollinger Road. The Volkswagen was rear-ended by a Toyota driven by a woman, 48.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital, along with two passengers, 14 and 11, who were seriously hurt.

The driver of the Volkswagen suffered minor injuries.