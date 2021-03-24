4 beauty trends to try this spring

Spring is in the air and it's the perfect time to freshen up your look. Beauty and lifestyle expert Hillary Kline joins FOX6 WakeUp with four beauty trends to try this spring.

1. Fresh skin/skinimalism. Skip the heavy foundations and wear something light, or wear nothing at all. I will feature the following product:

-ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Foundation



2. Bold brows, baby. I will feature the following product:

-#BOMBBROWS Microshade Brow Pencil by Huda Beauty



3. Brighter blush!

-Glossier Cloud Paint in the shade "Puff"



4. Use bright colored eyeshadow or bright eyeliner.

-Flowerburst Palette by HIPDOT

