4 arrested after infant dies due to methamphetamine toxicity in Citrus County

Deputies have arrested four people after an autopsy determined that an infant died due to methamphetamine toxicity in an Inverness home.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call back in March for a 2-month-old baby that was unresponsive and not breathing.

The infant was rushed to the hospital by paramedics and was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner's report determined that methamphetamine toxicity contributed to the baby's death.

The sheriff's office said four adults who lived in the home at the time told detectives they regularly snorted and smoked meth in the presence of the baby and two other juveniles. Those children were then removed from the home by DCF and placed with a family member.

Detectives along with the US Marshals arrested Kevin Courtney, 25, Stephanie Carroll, 25, Steven Gibson, 52, and Tammy Allison, 44.

Investigators arrested Courtney and Allison in Citrus County, Carroll in Hernando County, and Gibson in Georgia.

All four face multiple charges including aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect. Gibson and Allison were also charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of using a controlled substance.