3rd and Lapham shots fired; 2 Milwaukee residences struck

Milwaukee police say two residences near 3rd and Lapham on the city's south side were struck by gunfire on Tuesday afternoon, July 12.

Officials say a gunman fired several shots towards the victims – and that is when the residences were struck.

Nobody one was injured.

Milwaukee police are seeking the unknown gunman.

Shooting scene on S. 3rd Street between Lapham and Mitchell, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.