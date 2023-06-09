3rd and Vienna shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 3rd and Vienna on Friday, June 9.

Police said the shooting happened around 12 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.