39th and Roberts shooting: Man wounded, no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:35AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, April 4 near 39th and Roberts. It happened at approximately 9:09 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to stem from an argument. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.  Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee .

Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

