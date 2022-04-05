39th and Roberts shooting: Man wounded, no arrests made

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, April 4 near 39th and Roberts. It happened at approximately 9:09 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting appear to stem from an argument.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee .

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.