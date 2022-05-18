38th and Townsend homicide; Milwaukee man shot, suspect sought
article
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near 38th and Townsend on Wednesday morning, May 18.
Milwaukee police were dispatched to the neighborhood around 7:30 a.m. They are seeking an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
This is a developing story.