38th and Cherry shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, police seek suspect
article
MILWAUKEE - A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 38th and Cherry early on Thursday, Dec. 23, police say.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspect(s).
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
Advertisement