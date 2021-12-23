Expand / Collapse search

38th and Cherry shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, police seek suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A 47-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 38th and Cherry early on Thursday, Dec. 23, police say.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

