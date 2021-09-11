37th & Helena fire, Milwaukee man seriously injured

article

A Milwaukee man, 32, sustained life-threatening injuries in a house fire near 37th and Helena on the city's north side Saturday morning, Sept. 11.

According to Milwaukee police, the fire happened around 4 a.m. The man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News