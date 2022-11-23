37 Milwaukee firefighters graduate from Training Academy

Thirty-seven new Milwaukee firefighters graduated from the Training Academy Wednesday, Nov. 23 after 16 weeks preparing for their new role.

"This is about, and you make no mistake, this is about the survival of a city, what happens in the next couple of years here," said Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski.

A graduation ceremony was held at the MFD training facility.

MFD leaders said the recruits "were challenged both physically and mentally throughout their time at the Training Academy so that they would understand what it truly means to be a part of this great profession. The end of this chapter leads them into the tremendous privilege and responsibility of being professional firefighters, ready to serve the City of Milwaukee with Courage, Integrity, and Honor."