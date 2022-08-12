36th Annual Luxembourg Fest kicks off in Belgium
The 36th Annual Luxembourg Fest kicked off yesterday in Belgium and goes through Sunday. Brian Kramp is sampling the Luxembourgish beverages that they’ll be serving during this celebration known as the World's Largest Luxembourg Family Reunion.
There are plenty of ethnic festivals to enjoy this summer throughout the state, but only one serves Treipen
Brian is digging into the Luxembourgish cuisine with a preview of this weekend’s Luxembourg Fest.