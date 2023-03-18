35th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital after being shot and wounded near 35th and Wells Friday night, March 17.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where officials said he is expected to survive.

The police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.