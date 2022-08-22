Expand / Collapse search

35th Street viaduct fatal crash; woman dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 21 on the 35th Street viaduct. It happened at approximately 2:33 a.m. 

Police say a passenger of a vehicle was sitting on the window frame, fell and was struck by the rear of the vehicle. The passenger, an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained fatal injuries. 

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating. 

This remains an ongoing investigation.   