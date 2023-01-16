35th and Lloyd shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 35th and Lloyd on Sunday night, Jan. 15.
Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of his wounds.
Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.