32nd and St. Paul shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

article

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man is recovering after being shot near 39th and St. Paul on Tuesday evening, March 29.

Officials say the victim got himself to a nearby hospital for treatment – he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.