31,058 test positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin; 797 deaths, 24K+ recovered

MILWAUKEE -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across Wisconsin reached 31,058 on Saturday, July 4. There have been 797 deaths statewide. More than 579,000 people have tested negative for the virus.



The Milwaukee County COVID-19 dashboard showed 11,062 cases and 355 deaths from COVID-19 in the county as of Saturday afternoon. However, the Wisconsin DHS reported 391 deaths in the county.



According to the DHS, there were no new deaths reported Saturday. However, a new daily record of 738 cases was confirmed Friday into Saturday.



The latest update from the DHS shows the number of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus stands at approximately 24,491 — or about 79% of total cases.









