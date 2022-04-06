30th and Concordia shooting; man charged, 'horseplay' led to fatal shot

article

A 42-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for allegedly shooting and killing a woman at a residence near 30th and Concordia. The accused is Ellis Mitchell.

According to the criminal complaint, Mitchell came into the District 7 police station in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 31. He "told officers working the desk that he was turning himself in because he had shot his girlfriend," the complaint says. The defendant told officers "he had shot her while the two were horse-playing. He said it happened a day-and-a-half earlier at his house" near 30th and Concordia -- and that her body was now in the basement.

Police went to the residence -- and found the victim deceased. The medical examiner reported the victim died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Mitchell later spoke with detectives about how the incident unfolded. The complaint says the victim cursed at Mitchell and "he jokingly removed the pistol from his pocket and pointed it at her head with his finger on the trigger. She slapped at it, and it went off, shooting her in the head," the complaint says.

The defendant told the detectives he had considered suicide. Instead, the complaint says he "put the pistol into a garbage car somewhere in the area of Villard Ave. He called his sister and had her drive him to the police station, where he turned himself in." The defendant never mentioned to detectives anything about attempting any lifesaving measures on the victim, the complaint says.

Mitchell made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, April 5. Cash bond was set at $75,000. Mitchell is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on April 13.

