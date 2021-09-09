Expand / Collapse search

30th and Locust death investigation, man taken to fire station

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a death that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 8  at approximately 3:50 p.m. near 30th and Locust. 

Police say an unresponsive 32-year-old man was taken to a fire station for medical assistance and was pronounced deceased on the scene. 

The cause of death is under investigation but does not appear to be the result of foul play.  

