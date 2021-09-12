Expand / Collapse search

30th and Auer shooting: Milwaukee man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 30th and Auer shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 12. 

The victim, a 44-year-old man, sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

