3-year-old reported missing in northern Wisconsin located, sheriff says

article

The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office said Monday evening, Aug. 10 a 3-year-old girl who followed her dog into the woods in northern Wisconsin was located.

Sheriff's officials wrote on Facebook Monday night:

"The missing three year old in Winter was located, thank you to all volunteers and everyone involved in the search."

A commenter added:

"My dad was reading on their back deck when her and the dog wandered out of the woods and up to my dad. They live across the street. I'm so glad that dog was with her. I bet he brought them home."

In cancelling a statewide alert issued for Abigail Ladwig, sheriff's officials said both she and the dog were found safe.

Advertisement

Ladwig was reported to have been last seen around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9 near Winter, Wisconsin.

Again, Abigail has been located.

A photo of Abigail wearing the shirt she was last seen in.

Thank you to everyone who helped to spread the word!