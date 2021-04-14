Expand / Collapse search

3 wounded, including child, following shooting at Harriet Tubman Park

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, April 13 at Harriet Tubman Park. It happened around 6 p.m.

Officials say a 31-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, a child suffered a grazed wound above her eye, and a 24-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his calf.

All were transported to local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

