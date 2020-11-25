3 women accused of stealing $2,600 worth of merchandise from Best Buy

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify three women accused of stealing from Best Buy on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Police say the women stole $2,600 worth of Beats by Dr. Dre headphones and a Google Nest Thermostat.

The suspects were seen leaving the parking lot in a silver 2006 Nissan Murano Illinois license plate CA94071.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.