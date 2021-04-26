Expand / Collapse search

3 taken into custody at Justice for Jacob Blake rally in Kenosha

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
KENOSHA, Wis. - Three people were taken into custody on recommended charges of disorderly conduct after a Justice for Jacob Blake rally. Two of them have been released. 

They were taken into custody because they were blocking the doors to the Public Safety Building.

A small group of protesters blocked the entrance to the Kenosha Police Department Sunday, April 25, bringing their demands for justice to the front door of the police station, demanding the police officer who shot Jacob Blake last August be fired. 

The protesters said they want to speak directly to Kenosha's police chief and won't move until they do.

Officer Rusten Sheskey returned to the force after the shooting of Jacob Blake, and the Blake family wants him fired.

Sheskey shot Blake seven times, sparking days of unrest.  Kenosha’s police chief said Sheskey returned to work on March 31 after being placed on administrative leave. Sheskey was not charged with any wrongdoing.

