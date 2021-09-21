3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 4 wounded, 1 in custody

article

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred Monday, Sept. 20, and Tuesday, Sept. 21. Four people were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. near Palmer and Burleigh. Two people were wounded.

The first victim, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This victim was transported to a hospital. The second victim, a 26-year-old man from Milwaukee, also suffered a minor non-life-threatening injury and refused medical treatment on the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting or under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect at this time.

The second shooting happened around 12:09 a.m. near 19th and National. The victim, a 31-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim transported herself to a hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect at this time.

The third shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. in the area of 21st and Greenfield Avenue. The victim, a 17-year-old girl from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. The victim transported herself to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police have a subject in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS, or the P3 Tips app to remain anonymous.