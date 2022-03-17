3 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 3 men wounded, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred Wednesday, March 16 and Thursday, March 17. Three men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. near 19th and Pearl. The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after an altercation with an unknown suspect. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. near 27th and Nash. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The third shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The location of occurrence and circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.