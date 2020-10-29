3 organizations encouraging people to vote by handing out masks

Three local Milwaukee organizations are encouraging people to vote by handing out free masks.

It's hard to miss the bright orange masks that people are giving out in front of the Zeidler Building on Thursday, Oct. 29. It's all to encourage people to mask up to vote.

"I do believe some people are fearful of coming to a polling location due to COVID-19 but as they get here and they see people with masks, if they might have forgotten it or left it in their car it’s like ‘oh thank you! There is someone who has a mask for me to keep myself safe from this COVID-19 virus," said TeAngelo Cargile Jr., Youth Injury and Violence Prevention Coordinator, Office of Violence Prevention.

TeAngelo Cargile Jr.

TeAngelo Cargile Jr. is with the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention -- one of the three organizations leading this effort.

"I hope they feel encouraged, supported, recognizing that themselves as an individual is important," said Cargile.

Mike Kryshak owns Rebel Converting who helped make the masks.

Mike Kryshak

"I’m hoping that they’re proud, for one, going out and voting and expressing their beliefs. And two, I hope they’re remembering that they’re not wearing the mask for themselves, they’re wearing it to protect others," said Kryshak.

Mask Up 2 Vote and Rebel Reform are the other two organizations that were involved in this effort.