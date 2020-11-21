3 Milwaukee police chief finalists take questions from the public

Three candidates vying for the job of Milwaukee police chief were invited to a second virtual meeting Saturday, Nov. 21 to answer questions from the community.

Although none of the three candidates currently live in Wisconsin, two said they have roots in the area and all three said they would be best for the job.

"I’m a proven crime-fighter," said Malik Aziz, Milwaukee Police Department chief candidate.

The candidates looking to replace former Chief Alfonso Morales, who was demoted and later resigned from the department, spent three hours answering questions from the public, telling residents how they would improve MPD.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission's Top 3 finalists for Milwaukee police chief

"We need to be careful about how we allow that military warrior mindset to sort of seep into the culture," said Chris Davis, Milwaukee Police Department chief candidate.

"I want to be a part of the solution, and I want to get rid of the problems," said Hoyt Mahaley, Milwaukee Police Department chief candidate.

Mahaley, an FBI agent, is a Milwaukee native and served on the force in the 90s.

"I want to build a department that believes in respecting everybody, being professional and holding people accountable for their actions," said Mahaley.

Aziz, a Dallas police major, said he believes the city is ready for his progressive approach.

"What is considered militarization with CE or CS, CR gas or tear gas?" said Aziz. "I think those things need to be policed on and given authority on a very high level, not low levels.”

Davis, the deputy chief in Portland, Oregon, said he has family in Wisconsin and would focus on bringing de-escalation techniques to the force.

"Are we warriors, or are we guardians?" said Davis. "Well, of course, we are guardians. Rather than a mindset more appropriate for military operations, of imposing our will on some opposing force.”

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Commission said there will be more meetings like this involving public comment before a final decision is made.