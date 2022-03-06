Expand / Collapse search

3 Milwaukee men shot, separate shootings, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Three Milwaukee men were shot and wounded in separate shootings Saturday night, March 5 and Sunday morning, March 6.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, police say a 29-year-old man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds from a shooting near Teutonia and Vienna. 

Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was shot while driving near 24th and Burleigh and arrived at the hospital for treatment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a 42-year-old man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting near 56th and Burleigh.

Police are investigating what led to the crimes. All of the victims are expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Sheriff: Eldorado Marsh drone search, suspects arrested

Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies used drones to track down and arrest two suspects hiding in the Eldorado Marsh on Friday night.

Grafton attempted home invasion, claw hammers used
article

Grafton attempted home invasion, claw hammers used

Grafton police are looking for three men who broke into an apartment building and then tried breaking into a unit – armed with claw hammers.

Elm Grove home daycare fire; no injuries
article

Elm Grove home daycare fire; no injuries

Elm Grove fire crews were called to a home near Terrace and Watertown Plank after a public works employee responding to storm damage, noticed the home on fire.