3 Milwaukee men shot, separate shootings, no arrests

Three Milwaukee men were shot and wounded in separate shootings Saturday night, March 5 and Sunday morning, March 6.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, police say a 29-year-old man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds from a shooting near Teutonia and Vienna.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was shot while driving near 24th and Burleigh and arrived at the hospital for treatment.

Around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a 42-year-old man arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting near 56th and Burleigh.

Police are investigating what led to the crimes. All of the victims are expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.