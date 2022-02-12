3 Menomonee Falls Ulta thefts in 2 days, 5 suspects wanted: police

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for five suspects in connection to three separate thefts from Ulta Beauty that happened Friday and Saturday.

Between the three incidents, police say more than $4,500 worth of fragrances were stolen.

Friday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m.

Around 2 p.m., police said a suspect went into the store on Falls Parkway north of Pilgrim. He allegedly took $931 worth of fragrances without attempting to pay.

The suspect is described as a white male who was wearing a dark blue or black winter jacket, a black t-shirt with white lettering on the front, blue jeans, and a black baseball-style hat.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Suspect in Feb. 11 Ulta Beauty theft (Courtesy: MFPD)

Saturday, Feb. 12 at 12:45 p.m.

Less than 24 hours later, around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, two female suspects allegedly took $2,296 worth of fragrances without paying. They then fled.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Suspects in Feb. 12 Ulta Beauty theft (Courtesy: MFPD)

Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7:15 p.m.

A third theft happened at the store around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Police said two suspects left with $1,428 worth of fragrances without making an attempt to pay.

The suspects fled in a red SUV, possible license plate number AFY-9481.

Suspects in Feb. 12 Ulta Beauty theft (Courtesy: MFPD)

Contact police

Anyone with information on these or similar incidents is asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website or through the P3 phone app.