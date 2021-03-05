3 taken into custody following police pursuit, crash in Milwaukee

article

Three people were taken into custody following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee early Friday morning, March 5. The crash happened near 45th Street and North Avenue around 2 a.m.

According to police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle on 27th Street after they observed mobile drug dealing. The vehicle didn't stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed near 45th and North. Medical was called for the occupants of the suspect vehicle but they all refused, according to police.

Three people were arrested.