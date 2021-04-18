3 dead after shooting in Northwest Austin, suspect still at large

Austin Police Department says it is responding to a shooting situation on Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway in Northwest Austin near the Arboretum.

Austin-Travis County EMS says 3 people have been pronounced dead on scene.

APD says the initial call came in at 11:42 a.m. with the first officer arriving on scene at approximately 11:46 a.m.

At that same time, a reverse 911 call was sent out to residents.

Initially reported as an "active shooter", APD says this is believed to be an isolated domestic incident.

Police say they are continuing to search for the fugitive with help from the FBI and U.S. Marshals.

APD says the investigation is still continuing on scene.

"It's going to be several hours. It's a large crime scene that we have to process and we want to make sure we get it right," said APD Interim Police Chief Joe Chacon.

APD says the suspect is still at large and has identified him as 41-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick.

Broderick is a 5’7 black male and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, sunglasses, and a baseball hat.

Police are asking the public to call 911 if they see Broderick and NOT to approach him as he is still considered very dangerous.

Broderick is reported to have known the victims and targeted them.

Police also say a child was involved but was taken to safety. It is unknown at this time what the nature of the child's involvement was.

Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff's Office detective that was arrested and charged last year after allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Broderick was initially released on a $50,000 bond for this incident. Sunday, the Travis County District Attorney’s office says it filed a motion to revoke that bond.

While APD says this individual is not targeting random people at this time, their fear is Broderick may take a hostage if given the opportunity.

"My heart breaks for the victims of this senseless act of violence and their families," said District Attorney José Garza in a statement Sunday.

"Our office has been clear that acts of violence committed in our community will not be tolerated. I am grateful to the courageous members of our law enforcement community who are actively working to bring Mr. Broderick into custody. When he is apprehended, he will be held accountable."

"Unfortunately, it’s just another day in America." Brenda Torrez says. She was on her way to the Domain when she saw a child flagging down cars for help. She says she never expected an active shooter situation to happen near where she lives.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.