3 gang members arrested in Oakland highway shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday announced the arrests of three gang members in the shooting death of a toddler on an Oakland highway.

The suspects, Trevor Green, 22, Ivory Bivins, 24, and Johnny Jackson, 34, face charges of murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a felon, said District Attorney Nancy O'Malley at a news conference. Green and Bivins also face additional charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, and criminal street gang conspiracy.

A fourth suspect, Keison Lee, died in a separate, drive-by shooting last month.

Jasper Wu was killed by stray bullets on Interstate 880 in Oakland on Nov. 6, 2021.

Investigators say 23-month-year-old Wu was in a car with his mother when he was hit by gunfire.

They were heading home to Fremont from San Francisco and traveling in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Wu was asleep in his car seat when he was shot in the head and killed by a stray bullet fired in the middle of a Saturday afternoon.

His mother, who was driving, was able to stop their car near the Broadway exit.

Two other children were also in the car and not hurt.

Authorities said the bullet that killed Wu was still lodged in the seat behind the toddler's carseat when they arrived.

O'Malley said the killing of Wu was the result of gang violence.

"Two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880, going northbound, across the freeway" the district attorney said. Adding that Wu was "caught in the crossfire."

Green and Bivins were members of the Chopper City gang out of San Francisco. The pair were traveling in a dark-colored Infiniti G35 when they started shooting at a Nissan Altima, occupied by Jackson and Lee. Jackson and Lee were members of the rival gang Eddy Rock, also out of San Francisco.

Authorities said Lee was the driver of the Altima. He was shot in the lower back during the rolling gun battle and went to a San Francisco General Hospital that afternoon for treatment. That's where officers recovered the Altima, riddled with bullet holes and a spent shell case inside the vehicle.

While receiving treatment at SF General, his hands were tested for gunshot residue, which turned out to be positive. Lee was interviewed and admitted to being shot on the freeway, O'Malley said.

Lee was killed in a separate drive-by shooting last month.

San Francisco police officers also located the other involved vehicle, the Infiniti G35, that was owned by Bivins. The vehicle didn't have any bullet holes, but tested positive for gunshot residue.

Countless witness reports confirmed that the two vehicles were firing at eachother while traveling along the highway.

"This is the worst nightmare, an outcome of gun violence and especially gang gun violence, that innocent people are quite literally caught in the crossfire. But the horrific nightmare for the Wu family and their baby being killed in such a senseless and violent manner can never be reconciled," said O'Malley.

In 2021, there were 144 freeway shootings in the Bay Area, according to data compiled by KTVU. Suspects were arrested in 11% of those cases.

Nearly 70% of those shootings occurred in Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

The Wu family is expected to be at the DA's news conference at 1:30 p.m.

KTVU will stream the news conference live.