3 arrested after shots fired, pursuit ends near 16th and Becher

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened near 16th and Becher around 5:15 p.m. Monday.

Officers observed a subject wanted in a previous shots fired investigation inside of a vehicle. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the vehicle fled.

Officers pursued the vehicle to the area near 16th and Becher where the suspect vehicle crashed into several other vehicles. The suspect and officers then exchanged gunfire. One suspect fled on foot.

A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after a brief foot pursuit. At the scene of the crash, two additional suspects were arrested from inside the suspect vehicle: a 21-year-old Milwaukee man and a 20-year-old Milwaukee man.

No one was injured as a result of the gunfire and several firearms were recovered from the suspects.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

The investigation is ongoing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android