2nd armed standoff in 2 weeks ends 'tragically' in Fond du Lac County

A second armed standoff in as many weeks in Fond du Lac County "ended tragically" early Sunday, March 21.

Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to a report of an argument between a man and woman that involved a firearm. As deputies interviewed the woman at her home, other deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near County Highway WH and County Highway W.

The man was found hiding in the trunk, and when deputies made contact, "he brandished a weapon," officials said.

A perimeter was established and deputies attempted to negotiate with the subject for several minutes before he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No deputies were injured in this incident, and no deputies discharged their weapon, but sheriff's officials said "due to the sensitive nature of this incident, and pursuant to Wisconsin state statutes regarding officer-involved critical incidents, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and is currently conducting an independent agency investigation into the events that took place during the traffic stop."

The sheriff said in a news release: "...deputies were again faced with a tremendously stressful situation and used great restraint and verbal communications in their attempt to help the subject in distress. Unfortunately, this situation ended tragically and we express our condolences to his family and friends who lost a loved one. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out. If a weapon or other emergency is involved, call 911. If not, Fond du Lac County has numerous resources that can help. Please contact the Fond du Lac County crisis line, which is available 24/7, at 920-929-3535, and they will assist you in getting the assistance needed."