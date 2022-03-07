2K+ We Energies customers in Milwaukee without power Monday

article

We Energies is investigating the cause of a power outage affecting about 2,400 customers in Milwaukee on Monday, March 7. Crews are working quickly and safely to restore power.

The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 8 a.m. Monday, showed more than 2,400 customers without power across the region.

Report outages

Customers can help We Energies get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages.

We Energies mobile app Free

Online at we-energies.com/OutageManagement

Call 800-662-4797 and follow the automated prompts

For the fastest service, customers should have their account number ready or provide the phone number associated with their account.