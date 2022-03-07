Expand / Collapse search

2K+ We Energies customers in Milwaukee without power Monday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:55AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

We Energies

MILWAUKEE - We Energies is investigating the cause of a power outage affecting about 2,400 customers in Milwaukee on Monday, March 7. Crews are working quickly and safely to restore power.

The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 8 a.m. Monday, showed more than 2,400 customers without power across the region.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Report outages

Customers can help We Energies get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages.

For the fastest service, customers should have their account number ready or provide the phone number associated with their account.

Snow moving through SE Wisconsin, roads snow covered
article

Snow moving through SE Wisconsin, roads snow covered

More snow is expected to arrive from the west over the next few hours – with heavier rates expected during the morning commute.

64th and Villard: Man shot, stabbed during argument
article

64th and Villard: Man shot, stabbed during argument

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting and stabbing that occurred Sunday, March 6 near 64th and Villard.

Elm Grove home day care fire; no injuries

Elm Grove fire crews were called to a home near Terrace and Watertown Plank after a public works employee responding to storm damage noticed the home on fire.