2K+ We Energies customers in Milwaukee without power Monday
MILWAUKEE - We Energies is investigating the cause of a power outage affecting about 2,400 customers in Milwaukee on Monday, March 7. Crews are working quickly and safely to restore power.
The We Energies Power Outage Map, as of about 8 a.m. Monday, showed more than 2,400 customers without power across the region.
Report outages
Customers can help We Energies get a jump on power restoration by reporting outages. Customers have several ways to report outages.
- Free We Energies mobile app
- Online at we-energies.com/OutageManagement
- Call 800-662-4797 and follow the automated prompts
For the fastest service, customers should have their account number ready or provide the phone number associated with their account.
