29th and Wells shooting; Milwaukee police look for shooter
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a non-fatal shooting near 29th and Wells on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Police say that the shooting took place at about 5 p.m. The 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Officials are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.