29th and Galena shooting: Milwaukee woman shot 'multiple' times

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A burglary led to a Milwaukee woman being shot multiple times early Thursday morning near 29th and Galena, police say. It happened around 5:30 a.m.

The victim, a 49-year-old woman, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

