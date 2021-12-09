29th and Galena shooting: Milwaukee woman shot 'multiple' times

A burglary led to a Milwaukee woman being shot multiple times early Thursday morning near 29th and Galena, police say. It happened around 5:30 a.m.

The victim, a 49-year-old woman, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee Police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News