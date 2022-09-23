28th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 28th and Kilbourn early Friday Sept. 23.

Milwaukee police say the victim was shot around 2:45 a.m. Friday. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.