27th and Chambers shooting; 3 Milwaukee men wounded

Three Milwaukee men were shot and wounded near 27th and Chambers on Saturday morning, April 8.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m.

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a hospital for life-threatening wounds. One Milwaukee man, 32, had non-life-threatening wounds, while another Milwaukee man, 36, suffered serious wounds.

27th and Chambers

Milwaukee police are investigating this incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.