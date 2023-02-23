27th and Capitol crash, Milwaukee woman wounded

article

A 34-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to a hospital after a crash near 27th and Capitol on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Police said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

One vehicle went through a red light and collided with a second vehicle. The second vehicle went into a bus shelter. The victim in the second vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.