Milwaukee pedestrian hit, killed near 27th and Burleigh identified

Police said a 37-year-old Milwaukee man – identified by the medical examiner as Kevin Johnson – was struck and killed at 27th and Burleigh on Thursday night, Oct. 28.

Officials said around a vehicle was driving southbound on 27th Street and had a green traffic signal at the intersection of Burleigh Street when the 37-year-old man attempted to cross the street around 8:15 p.m.

The pedestrian was struck and thrown into the northbound lane of 27th Street. Officials said the victim was then struck and run over by additional vehicles. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"It's all very sad," resident David Peters said.

The driver of the initial striking vehicle, a 46-year-old Milwaukee woman, left the scene originally – fearing for her safety, officials say. But she returned shortly after.

"We need to bring that awareness back like, ‘Hey, you know, there’s a lot of reckless drivers out here – look left, look right, and look left again before crossing the street. We may have to do it twice," Community Activist Tracey Dent said.

While this was not a reckless driving incident – all the drivers involved had a green light – Dent, who has been active in the fight against reckless driving, was assured to find out the initial striking vehicle returned to the scene.

"I want to say ‘thank you’ to that driver, because normally here in Milwaukee, that does not happen," Dent said.

"We have to pray for the family and hopefully people who were aware of this can use this as a lesson to, like I said before, to look left, look right, look left again before you cross the street."

The vehicles that struck the pedestrian in the northbound lane did not remain at the scene.

Officials said one of those vehicles is believed to be a red 2000-2005 Chevrolet Impala – which was traveling north on N. 27th Street. The vehicle did not stop at the scene and was last seen traveling north on 27th Street. Officials said the vehicle did not have registration plates displayed. The vehicle will have significant damage to the front end.

Officials shared a stock photo of the vehicle being sought – as well as a photograph of the actual vehicle.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 app.

