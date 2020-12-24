27-year-old man killed in crash along I-94 in Pewaukee

article

A 27-year-old man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Pewaukee early Thursday morning, Dec. 24.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, around 5:30 a.m., the man's vehicle struck the median barrier wall on the interstate between Meadowbrook Road and Prospect Avenue. His vehicle was then hit by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.