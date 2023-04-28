26th and Capitol shooting; man wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday, April 28 near 26th and Capitol. It happened shortly before 3 a.m.

A 52-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.