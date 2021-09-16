26th and National shooting: Milwaukee man injured

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 26th and National around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.

The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee male sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

