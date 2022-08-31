26th and Kilbourn apartment fire; Red Cross opens disaster relief shelter

article

The American Red Cross has opened a disaster relief shelter at Redeemer Lutheran Church for people displaced Tuesday night, Aug. 30 by a fire at a multi-unit building near 26th and Kilbourn.

There are approximately 16 occupied units in the building that were affected.

The Red Cross is anticipating at least 20 people displaced from those units.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.