24th and National shooting; woman wounded, 1 detained

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning, Feb. 23 near 24th and National. It happened at approximately 6:15 a.m.

The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Milwaukee police have detained one person and continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.