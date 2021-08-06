Expand / Collapse search

24th & Burleigh shooting, Milwaukee man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and injured near 24th and Burleigh on Friday afternoon, Aug. 6.

Police said the victim was shot shortly before 4 p.m., and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

